Donta Hall: Returns with double-double
Hall (undisclosed) tallied a team-high 24 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 28 minutes Saturday in Grand Rapids' 117-113 loss to Raptors 905.
Hall hadn't suited up for Grand Rapids since Dec. 22 due to the unspecified issue, but he essentially picked up where he left off upon re-entering the lineup Saturday. The 6-foot-9 forward has now rattled off four consecutive double-doubles for the Drive, averaging 19.0 points and 12.0 boards during that stretch.
