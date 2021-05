Hall will sign a rest-of-season contract with the Magic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In early May, Hall's second 10-day deal with the Magic ran out, and he hasn't played since. But with Orlando dealing with plenty of injuries, the organization will opt to bring Hall back. Across his eight appearances this season, he's averaged 3.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.