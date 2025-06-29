The Pelicans declined their $3.15 million team option in Payton's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Payton signed a one-year deal with New Orleans in November but was waived in December. He later returned to the team on two 10-day contracts in March and April 2025 before signing another one-year deal that included a team option for a second season. However, the veteran point guard is now expected to explore other opportunities in free agency this offseason. He averaged 3.5 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 24 regular-season appearances (nine starts) between New Orleans and Charlotte last season.