Payton agreed to a standard contract with the Pelicans on Friday.

Payton had previously signed a pair of 10-day contracts but now lands a standard deal to stay with the team for the remainder of the season. The Pelicans have been ravaged by injuries, and the veteran journeyman has filled in as needed, making this a sensible move for both sides. In his previous eight appearances, Payton averaged 3.1 points, 10.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game.