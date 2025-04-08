Now Playing

Payton isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Nets.

Jose Alvarado will reclaim his starting spot from Payton against Brooklyn after missing New Orleans' previous contest due to a calf injury. Payton has averaged 2.2 points, 5.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.

