Mika notched 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to Santa Cruz.

Mika notched season highs in points and rebounds en route to his third double-double over his past four appearances. Across seven games, the 27-year-old has averaged 12.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.