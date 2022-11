Mika totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 115-95 loss to Ontario.

Mika has scored in double figures in three straight games and four times over his first five appearances of the G League campaign. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.