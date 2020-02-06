Play

Mika was waived by the Kings on Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Kings needed to free up a roster spot for the likes of Jabari Parker (shoulder) and Alex Len (hip), and Mika -- who was on a 10-day contract -- was the corresponding roster casualty. In his lone appearance with the Kings, Mika posted six points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories