Eric Mika: Waived by Kings
Mika was waived by the Kings on Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings needed to free up a roster spot for the likes of Jabari Parker (shoulder) and Alex Len (hip), and Mika -- who was on a 10-day contract -- was the corresponding roster casualty. In his lone appearance with the Kings, Mika posted six points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...