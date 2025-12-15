After a disrupted week due to the NBA Cup, we return to some sort of normalcy this week, outside of Tuesday and Wednesday, which feature a combined three games. Week 9 brings with it a mixed bag, with 13 teams suiting up twice and 12 taking to the court three times. That leaves only five teams with four games, those being the Rockets, Heat, Knicks, Spurs, and Raptors.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

Four Games: HOU, MIA, NYK, SAS, TOR

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, LAC, MEM, MIN, SAC, UTA, WAS

Two Games: BKN, CHA, CLE, GSW, IND, LAL, MIL, NOP, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR

One Game: N/A

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the ninth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Dylan Harper, SAS

Opponents: @NYK, WAS, @ATL, @WAS

Harper continues to stir up a lot of discussion among fantasy managers, proving to be quite a divisive asset. For those new to the situation, it basically comes down to talent vs. opportunity. The talent is obvious. In limited minutes, Harper has scored double digits in six of his past eight games, while also providing serviceable contributions on the defensive end. However, San Antonio has a deep guard rotation at this point, meaning the path to minutes is far from certain. In six appearances over the past two weeks, Harper has averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. If you have opted to go with talent over opportunity, this week could be a stepping stone to bigger and better things, given the Spurs are one of only three teams to play four games, two of which are against the Wizards.

Consider starting: Reed Sheppard, HOU

Opponents: @DEN, @NOP, @DEN, @SAC

In a season full of ups and downs, Sheppard has been going through a distinct down period of late, averaging just 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and two 3-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game in five games over the past two weeks. While the sample size is still relatively small when it comes to Sheppard's overall fantasy value, we have likely seen enough to assume that a bounce back could be just around the corner. With four games in the next seven days, including favorable matchups against the Pelicans and the Kings, Sheppard could be worth slotting into your starting lineup, just in case the upward trend begins sooner rather than later.

Consider sitting: Collin Gillespie, PHO

Opponents: GSW, @GSW

Another player who is going through somewhat of a slump, Gillespie's numbers over the past week have been far from adequate. In three games during that time, he has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes per contest. The return of Devin Booker is going to have an impact, although Gillespie has likely done enough to hold onto a significant role, at least until Jalen Green returns. Gillespie is by no means a drop, but in a week when the Suns play only twice, both against the Warriors, moving Gillespie to the bench might be the safest decision.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jordan Walsh, BOS

Opponents: DET, MIA, @TOR

One of the more surprising fantasy assets thus far this season, managers are still at a bit of a loss when it comes to what to do with Walsh. At this point, he simply needs to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, at least until we have a bigger sample size. With that said, it's now been a month since Walsh popped up on the standard league radar. In 12 games during that time, he has averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes per game, shooting an impressive 66.7 percent from the floor and 85 percent from the stripe. He seems to have secured a starting role, which should provide managers with enough confidence to insert him into their starting lineups.

Consider sitting: Saddiq Bey, NOP

Opponents: HOU, IND

As a result of injuries to other players, Bey has managed to carve out a meaningful role in New Orleans. In 15 games over the past month, he has been able to flirt with top 80 value in standard leagues, averaging 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 3-pointers. However, Zion Williamson returned during Sunday's win over the Bulls and will likely scale up his playing time over the coming week. Bey logged just 25 minutes in the win, the fewest he has played in his last 11 games. While he does remain a hold at this point, with only two games in the next seven days, there is a chance his overall value simply won't be enough to warrant a starting spot.

Consider sitting: Rui Hachimura, LAL

Opponents: @UTA, @LAC

To be clear, Hachimura is not only a bench candidate, but he is also a drop candidate in many situations. His overall fantasy value is almost entirely reliant on his ability to score the basketball, something he continues to do sporadically. In six games over the past two weeks, Hachimura has barely been a top 200 player, averaging 8.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per contest. He has scored more than 15 points only once in the past 13 games, recording seven total steals during that time. If you feel as though holding him is a viable option, at least move him to your bench this week, with only two slated games.

Centers

Consider starting: Marvin Bagley, WAS

Opponents: @SAS, @MEM, SAS

Silly season may have come early for many, especially those who managed to pick up Bagley in the past week. With Alex Sarr continuing to deal with an adductor injury, Bagley has made the most of an unexpected situation. In six appearances (all starts) over the past two weeks, Bagley has averaged 14 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 27.6 minutes per contest. On the surface, starting Bagley is a bit of a no-brainer. However, Washington doesn't play its first game until Thursday, meaning Sarr's injury designation won't be officially known until later in the week. With that said, Sarr is yet to be cleared for any on-court work, and given there is no real incentive to rush him back, taking a chance on Bagley isn't the worst decision in the world.

Consider sitting: Ryan Kalkbrenner, CHA

Opponents: ATL, @DET

After a strong start to his rookie campaign, Kalkbrenner has tailed off a little lately, despite maintaining his spot in the starting lineup. He has scored double digits only twice in the past 10 games, while also grabbing more than six rebounds only once during that time. His block numbers remain elite, buoying his overall fantasy value. Unless you are desperate for blocks, moving Kalkbrenner to your bench this week makes a lot of sense.