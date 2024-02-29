Goodwin will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Goodwin will make his second start with Memphis and his first since being upgraded to a two-way player on Saturday. In two appearances with the Grizzlies, Goodwin is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over 26.5 minutes.
