Hawks' B.J. Johnson: Getting second 10-day contract
Johnson signed a second 10-day contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Johnson scored 11 points in his NBA debut last Sunday, but he has only scored six points across 21 minutes in his last four games. He'll have one more stretch to prove his worth to Atlanta before they have to decide to let him go or sign him for the remainder of the season.
