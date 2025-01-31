Bogdanovic (personal) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic's absence streak will extend to four games Saturday for personal reasons. While there is no official timetable for Bogdanovic's return, his next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Detroit.
