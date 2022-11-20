Bogdanovic (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

According to Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site, Bogdanovic was cleared to resume 3-on-3 work in practice Sunday, but the 30-year-old still has a few more checkpoints to hit in his recovery from offseason right knee surgery before he's deemed ready to make his 2022-23 debut. Don't expect Bogdanovic to be ready to play in any of the Hawks' four games this week, though a return the following week could be in the cards if he continues to respond well to ramp-up activity in practice.