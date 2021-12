Reddish (ankle/calf) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the 76ers, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Reddish twisted his ankle early in the game and sported a noticeable limp as he made his way to the locker room. However, he returned to the contest -- and didn't look great -- before he was ultimately taken out of the game again due to a calf cramp. While the third-year forward is listed as questionable, it's unlikely he returns to the contest for a second time.