Capela produced two points (1-4 FG) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to the Heat.

Making his series debut after missing Games 1 through 3 with a knee injury, Capela was back in the starting lineup at center, but he didn't look totally comfortable in his 21 minutes of action. While Capela did bring down seven rebounds, he failed to record any defensive stats. The Hawks will see how his knee responds Monday, but for now the expectation is that Capela will be good to go for Tuesday's Game 5 back in Miami.