Capela racked up 23 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 win over the Grizzlies.

With Houston sitting the first unit, Capela started, recorded a double-double, and also hit an intriguing milestone. After seven failed attempts over his 12 seasons in the league, Capela drained the first three-pointer of his career. Although he's stuck behind Alperen Sungun on the depth chart, Capela has provided ample support in limited action. He'll return to the bench against the Lakers later in the week.