Capela finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 24 minutes as a starter during Sunday's 132-115 preseason loss to Dallas.

Capela moved into the starting lineup with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams resting, providing a solid presence on the glass despite limited offensive involvement. The veteran center also committed three turnovers but demonstrated his rebounding ability in an expanded role. Capela figures to serve primarily as a reserve big man, limiting his fantasy ceiling this season.