The Hawks view Capela (mouth) as a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Heat, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With less than 90 minutes before the 5 p.m. ET tipoff, the Hawks remain uncertain if Capela will be available in any capacity after missing the team's last game Friday in Houston due to dental pain. If Capela misses another contest, Onyeka Okongwu would be in store for another start at center and would likely see most of the minutes at the position.