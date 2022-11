Capela (dental pain) is questionable for Monday's contest against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Capela has missed two consecutive contests due to the lingering issue, which has resulted in a pair of starts for Onyeka Okongwu. If Capela were to miss, Okongwu would be a strong streaming option once again considering he has averaged 5.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game over the past two games.