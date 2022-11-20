Capela had 18 points (9-13 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 overtime victory over Toronto.

Capela looked like his usual self in Saturday's matchup after being held to seven points in 18 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics. He shot efficiently in the post and notched another stellar night on the glass, tallying his sixth double-double over nine contests in November.