Capela had 18 points (9-13 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 overtime victory over Toronto.
Capela looked like his usual self in Saturday's matchup after being held to seven points in 18 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics. He shot efficiently in the post and notched another stellar night on the glass, tallying his sixth double-double over nine contests in November.
More News
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Records double-double in win•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Season-high 20 rebounds•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Grabs 19 rebounds in loss•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Owns glass with double-digit rebound mark•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Monster night on glass•