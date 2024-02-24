Hunter produced 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-121 loss to Toronto.

The 26-year-old forward topped 20 points in his last two games before the All-Star break, and Hunter picked up right where he left off coming out of it. After missing over a month of action due to a knee issue, he appears to be 100 percent again, although the Hawks are still managing his workload. Over his last six contests, Hunter is averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.5 assists over 24.5 minutes a game while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 48.4 percent (15-for-31) from beyond the arc.