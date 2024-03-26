Hunter provided 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 120-118 win over the Celtics.

Hunter's scoring repertoire Monday featured on-the-move jumpers and sharp sniping from deep -- including a game-sealing three to put Atlanta up four with nine seconds remaining. Hunter's midrange shot-making isn't inherently conducive to efficient basketball, but he is succeeding at a high level in March, averaging 16.8 points on 45.0/38.2/80.0 percent shooting.