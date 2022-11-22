Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Hunter was sidelined on Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but he's on track to return Wednesday. Across 16 appearances, the fourth-year forward has averaged 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
