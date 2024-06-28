Daniels, Larry Nance and two first-round picks were traded from the Pelicans to the Hawks for Dejounte Murray, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As expected, the Hawks have dealt one of their two backcourt starters, now shifting to a younger look after drafting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. It's easy to forget Daniels was selected with the No. 8 pick in 2022, as he struggled to find consistent minutes due to injury and an influx of win-now talent on New Orleans' roster. Daniels, at 6-foot-7, 199 pounds, is a versatile on-ball defender who can disrupt players across the board. On offense, he's shown playmaking upside, but he struggles shooting the ball. It's not a perfect fit next to Trae Young, but it's the right player to take a chance on during a soft rebuild.