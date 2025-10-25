Daniels totaled six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 111-107 victory over Orlando.

Coming off a dud to begin the season, Daniels looked more like himself Friday, tallying three combined steals and blocks. He dealt with foul issues for much of the season opener, limiting his playing time. However, he was back to 32 minutes in the win, more in line with what managers should expect to see on a nightly basis moving forward.