Hawks president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh called Daniels "one of the most impactful players in the NBA" and an "all-world defender" while expressing confidence that his shooting will improve, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Daniels remained highly productive across the board in 2025-26, averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.2 minutes across 76 regular-season appearances, but he connected on just 18.8 percent of his 1.5 three-point attempts per game. Despite the lack of perimeter shooting, Daniels shot 51.7 percent overall and earned a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team. Atlanta's continued confidence in his offensive development is encouraging heading into 2026-27.