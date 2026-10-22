Daniels closed with 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and five steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 victory over the Magic.

Daniels was in his bag to begin the season, getting it done on both ends of the floor. Coming off a strong showing during the 2025-26 season, Daniels will look to advance his game this year, particularly on the offensive end. Although he missed both of his three-point attempts, the fact that he attempted 13 shots was encouraging. He has a chance to lead the league in steals, which provides fantasy managers with a sense of reassurance when it comes to his overall value.