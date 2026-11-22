Daniels finished Sunday's 107-97 win over the Pistons with five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks in 39 minutes.

Daniels struggled with efficiency and scored single-digit points for the third time in the last five games. However, the 23-year-old stuffed the stat sheet outside the scoring column, leading all players in rebounds and steals while adding team highs in blocks and assists. He set a season-high mark in blocks while supplying multiple steals for an eighth straight game.