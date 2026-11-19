Daniels produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over Oklahoma City.

Daniels recorded his second consecutive double-double and third straight game with at least nine rebounds, continuing to make an impact despite limited scoring opportunities. The defensive-minded guard has collected two steals in each of his last three appearances while averaging 8.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists during that stretch. Daniels has attempted just 23 shots across those three games, but his contributions in rebounds, assists and steals continue to provide substantial fantasy value, particularly in category leagues.