Daniels provided eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to New Orleans.

It was the fourth time in seven games that Daniels recorded at least three steals, and his 3.0 steals per game average is tied with Collin Gillespie for second-most in the Association behind Zion Williamson (3.2). Daniels has failed to score in double digits in each of his last four outings after doing so in each of the first three games of the regular season. However, the fifth-year pro may be forced to take on a larger role offensively if Jalen Johnson were to be sidelined due to a left ankle injury that he picked up during Saturday's loss.