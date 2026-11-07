Daniels finished Friday's 139-132 victory over Washington with 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Daniels fell one rebound short of a triple-double, including a season-high 12 assists. While the steals have been relatively consistent, Daniels has been a beast on the glass over the past three games, averaging 11.3 rebounds per game during that span. He has been a top 50 player thus far this season, averaging 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.