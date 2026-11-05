Daniels contributed eight points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 16 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 victory over the Wizards.

Daniels struggled to find his shooting touch but compensated with a dominant effort on the glass, grabbing seven offensive rebounds. The versatile wing also paced Atlanta with eight assists while committing just two turnovers. Although he failed to register a steal or block, his ability to contribute heavily in rebounds and assists helped salvage a productive fantasy outing.