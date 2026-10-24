Daniels delivered 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, seven steals and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's 128-81 win over the Hornets.

Daniels needed just 23 minutes to produce an outstanding defensive performance, with his seven steals providing an enormous fantasy boost, and a double-digit steals outing would've been within reach had he played more. His rebounding was equally encouraging, falling one board short of a double-double despite the reduced workload. While that level of steals production is unsustainable, Daniels' ability to generate defensive stats gives him considerable fantasy upside even when his scoring remains modest.