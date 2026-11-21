Daniels posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals over 35 minutes during the Hawks' 111-97 win over the Hornets on Friday.

It was another strong, all-around performance for Daniels, with the fifth-year pro logging at least four steals for the fifth time this season. He led the Hawks in assists en route to his third double-double of the season, and he was two boards shy from logging the first triple-double of the year and third of his NBA career. Daniels is averaging 9.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.8 steals over 32.9 minutes per game in November.