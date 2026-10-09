Daniels tallied 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Thursday's 123-116 preseason win over the Spurs.

Daniels was particularly active on the glass, collecting a game-high 11 rebounds, including six offensive boards, to secure a double-double despite an inefficient shooting performance. However, his ability to contribute without relying exclusively on scoring remains a significant part of his fantasy appeal. Daniels will open the season in a starting role in the Hawks' backcourt, where his three-point shooting, defensive contributions and elite rebounding ability will make him a valuable fantasy asset across most formats.