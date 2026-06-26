Hawks' Dyson Daniels: More competition for minutes

Daniels may face increased competition for minutes in Atlanta's backcourt after the Hawks drafted Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Atlanta also brought in Aaron Wiggins via free agency, adding another player who will require minutes in the Hawks' backcourt. Daniels saw 46 percent of his minutes at the shooting guard position last season, but that number may dip with Wiggins and Flemings in the mix. Daniels' role will be worth monitoring throughout training camp and the preseason.