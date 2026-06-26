Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Another ball-handler joining up

Johnson could be working with a more traditional point guard more often after the Hawks drafted Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Johnson thrived during a year of transition for a Hawks team that traded away franchise cornerstone Trae Young midseason, serving as Atlanta's de facto point guard. Across 72 regular-season contests, the star forward averaged a career-high 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.2 minutes per game. It's hard to envision Flemings cutting into Johnson's ball-handling duties in a significant manner right away, even though none of CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker profile as true floor generals, so Johnson should continue to operate as Atlanta's top playmaker in 2026-27.