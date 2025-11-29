Johnson chipped in 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 130-123 win over the Cavaliers.

Johnson recorded his second triple-double of the season, and the star forward continues to thrive both as a scorer and playmaker. He bounced back from the seven-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist performance in the loss to Washington on Tuesday, and he also kept his streak alive of consecutive games with at least seven assists. That streak is up to 10 outings, the longest active streak in the NBA and the longest by a forward since LeBron James did something similar between January and February earlier this year.