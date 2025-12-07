Johnson totaled 30 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-116 victory over the Wizards.

Johnson was at it again, recording his second straight triple-double and fourth of the season. He now surpasses Doc Rivers for the most triple-doubles in a single season in franchise history, a record that has stood since the 1987-88 season. Johnson continues to be the engine that powers the Hawks, averaging 23.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers through his first 22 regular-season games, which is good enough for top-10 value in standard fantasy leagues.