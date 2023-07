Bufkin amassed 13 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Timberwolves.

Bufkin has struggled with his efficiency throughout his Summer League campaign. The Michigan product will likely come off the bench to begin the season and might be eased into a larger role as his efficiency and comfortability at the NBA level increase.