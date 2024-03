Lundy (back) is inactive for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

It appeared that Lundy was on track to suit up for Monday's contest after being recalled earlier in the day, but the team has since deemed him inactive. Atlanta has yet to provide additional details on his back injury, so it appears he was promoted to be around the NBA club for a few days, per Rowland.