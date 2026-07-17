Raptors' Seth Lundy: Productive again in SL win

Lundy finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's 99-90 Summer League win over Miami.

Lundy narrowly missed his third consecutive Las Vegas Summer League game with at least 20 points. However, it was still a solid performance from the 2023 No. 46 overall pick. Lundy appeared in nine regular-season games with Atlanta during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 1.6 points over 5.8 minutes. Since then, he's been trying to find a spot on an NBA roster. While that could happen based on his play during the Las Vegas Summer League, it appears he still has a ways to go.