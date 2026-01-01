Young (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Young has missed the Hawks' last two games due to a right quad contusion, but if the All-Star point guard is able to return Friday, then Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely revert to a bench role against New York. Young has played in just 10 regular-season games due to injury and is averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 28.0 minutes per game.