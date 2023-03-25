Young was ejected during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Pacers for forcefully throwing the ball at a referee, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. Young finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes.

Young was upset about an offensive foul call, which prompted him to fire the ball at the referee responsible. With the incident, the point guard is now at 15 technical fouls for the season, meaning he'll be automatically suspended for one game if he racks up another tech. Aaron Holiday should pick up some extra minutes in the second half of Saturday's matchup.