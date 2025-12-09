Young (knee) is optimistic about a December return, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

"The Hawks have gone 12-8 without Young in the lineup, and they believe his fit with a rising core in Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu will elevate the team," Charania adds. Young suffered a sprained MCL back on Oct. 29, and he's due to be re-evaluated at some point in mid-December. It still seems unlikely that he will be available for Friday's game against Detroit, to be clear.