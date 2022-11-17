Young posted 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-101 loss to Boston.

Young didn't get off to a great start shooting the ball, going just 2-of-7 from the field in the first half for nine points to go along with five assists and three rebounds. He started to get things going in the second half, racking up 12 third-quarter points on 5-of-11 shooting while dishing out another four dimes as the Hawks struggled to keep pace with the Celtics. Young finished the night with a game-high 27 points and has now scored 20 or more points in five straight contests. The Hawks point guard has also recorded at least nine assists in 10 of 14 games this season.