Young introduced small finger motion exercises into his rehab program last week, but he remains without a clear timeline to return to game action while he works his way back from Feb. 27 surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left fifth finger.

Just over a month after having surgery, Young is said to be making progress, but he has yet to reach the point in his rehab program that he's able to take contact in practice. The Hawks have declined to rule Young out for the season nor offer up a definitive target date for his return, making it tough for fantasy managers in redraft leagues to continue holding the point guard in anticipation of a return that might not come. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Hawks hold a 6.5-game lead over the Nets for the fourth and final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, so Atlanta would have some incentive to get Young back on the court before the end of the regular season. While Young has been sidelined for the last 19 games, Dejounte Murray has seen his production skyrocket, as he's averaging 25.6 points, 9.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 37.4 minutes during that stretch.