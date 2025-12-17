Young (knee) is questionable to play Thursday against the Hornets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young recently got in a practice with Atlanta's G League affiliate, and this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down with the MCL sprain, so he's clearly on the cusp of making his return. Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back, so if Young is able to get out there, he'll likely have minutes restrictions and skip Friday's game versus the Spurs. Check back for another update closer to Thursday's tip.