Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Nets 22 points in win over CHA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over the Hornets.
Wiggins couldn't miss to start this game, as he dropped in 15 points on 6-7 shooting through his first 15 minutes of floor time, and he finished as Miami's second-leading scorer. He's been solid for the Heat, posting averages of 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 triples, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.0 turnovers per game.
