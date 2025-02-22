Wiggins chipped in 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 120-111 overtime victory over Toronto.

Tyler Herro led the way in scoring for the Heat in this one, but Wiggins posted a strong stat line and finished just two rebounds away from a double-double. The veteran forward didn't play in the Heat's final game before the All-Star break due to an illness, but he posted his best scoring output since being traded in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors before the Feb. 6 deadline. He should continue to hold a prominent role on offense for the Heat alongside the likes of Herro and Bam Adebayo.